CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Position Trimmed by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,005 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CMC Materials worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon International Investment CORP purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.42 and a 200-day moving average of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.60%.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

