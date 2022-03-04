Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Issues Earnings Results

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24), reports. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.82%.

NYSE CWEN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 674,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.91%.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

