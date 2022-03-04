ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 75.28%.

NASDAQ:CLPT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.86. 185,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 14.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $209.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.08. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,176,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at about $934,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

