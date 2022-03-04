Citigroup Trims Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Target Price to $5.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. lowered their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. Skillz has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $32.87.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Skillz by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,737 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Skillz by 3,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 232,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Skillz by 3,092.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

