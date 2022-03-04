Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDGR. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of SDGR opened at $33.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,123,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,796,000 after purchasing an additional 160,541 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

