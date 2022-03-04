Citigroup Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $233.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.51. salesforce.com has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

