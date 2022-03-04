Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 121,560 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,560 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ranpak by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ranpak by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ranpak by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Ranpak by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Ranpak by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 273,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -281.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

