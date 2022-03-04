CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CIR. StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $522.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.