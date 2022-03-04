Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.75. 2,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,718. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.28 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.04.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

