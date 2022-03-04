CIBC Upgrades Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) to Outperform

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$45.00. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPL. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.03.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$45.56 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$34.20 and a 1 year high of C$45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

