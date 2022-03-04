CIBC Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $55.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.09.

OVV stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.67. 195,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,496. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 3.39. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,897,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,746,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

