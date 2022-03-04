CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,079 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $1,140,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 435.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $1,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on U shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

NYSE:U opened at $94.92 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.21.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $7,955,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,291 shares of company stock worth $47,942,310 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

