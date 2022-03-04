CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 13,360 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMM. StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:NMM opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $637.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.23. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

