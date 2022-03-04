CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 18,346 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 191.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

