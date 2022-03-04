CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 1,506 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

