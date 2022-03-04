CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.14% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 418,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after buying an additional 769,983 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

SBLK stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 40.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.92%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.