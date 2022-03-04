CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Triton International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Triton International in the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Triton International by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Triton International by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $66.67 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

In other Triton International news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,106 shares of company stock worth $1,872,779 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

