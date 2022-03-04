CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,269 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 36.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 608.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $5,393,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.37.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $75.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Toll Brothers Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.