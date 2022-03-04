Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,462.17 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,533.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,713.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

