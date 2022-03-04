Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 43,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,596,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 1,255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 312,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 83,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

