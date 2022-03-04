China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CREG opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. China Recycling Energy has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $10.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

