China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CJJD opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CJJD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

