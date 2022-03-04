Chimerix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chimerix in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chimerix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chimerix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Chimerix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Chimerix by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

