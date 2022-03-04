Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of CHS traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

