Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

NYSE:CPK opened at $136.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

