ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.
ChemoCentryx stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
