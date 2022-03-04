ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,389.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.