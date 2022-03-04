ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.90. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $62.16.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,389.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 483.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 90,544 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

