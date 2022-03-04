Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.64.

CHGG traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,341. Chegg has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $96.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $86,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chegg by 2,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chegg by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

