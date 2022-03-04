Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.45 and a beta of 2.27.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

