Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) recently:

2/17/2022 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $52.50 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

1/3/2022 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84.

Get The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 921,127 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.