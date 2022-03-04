ChartEx Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $97,794.39 and approximately $1,041.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.63 or 0.06541586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,340.21 or 0.99951141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00026116 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.