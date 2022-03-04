Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $8.68 Per Share

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.46. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $561.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $605.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $678.69. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $549.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 74.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,525,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 550.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 97,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,402 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

