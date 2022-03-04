CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.37 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $9.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. Barclays boosted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

Shares of CF traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.92. 233,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 26,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $2,262,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,493 shares of company stock worth $106,749,756 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. State Street Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 215,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after buying an additional 387,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after buying an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

