Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,438 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 65.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,454,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 647.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 333.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 653,789 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.