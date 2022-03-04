Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 889 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MasTec were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE MTZ opened at $76.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.21. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.92 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

