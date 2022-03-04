Cetera Investment Advisers Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

