Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 120,906 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 523,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period.
Shares of QPX opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $31.23.
