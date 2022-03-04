Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Baidu were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 18.5% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Baidu by 162.2% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 29,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $155.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $279.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.38 and a 200 day moving average of $155.86.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.56.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

