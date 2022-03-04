Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000.

BSCR stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

