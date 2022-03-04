Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter.

CRAK opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

