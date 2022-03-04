Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 597 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.05. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

