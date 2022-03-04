Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $113.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.49.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

