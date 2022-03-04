Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,494 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 95,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

Shares of XT stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $67.48.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

