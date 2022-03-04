Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,162 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,924,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $12,764,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $8,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
