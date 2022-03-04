Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,162 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,924,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $12,764,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $8,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.