Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $319,000.

BATS:VFMF opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average is $104.13.

