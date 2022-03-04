Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

