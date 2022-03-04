Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $716,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Upstart by 43.8% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Upstart by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $150.06 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.80.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $32,424,633. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

