Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

