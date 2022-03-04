Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 513 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Boston Beer by 26.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 273.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Boston Beer by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $391.68 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.87 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 380.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.15.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

