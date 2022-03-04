Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 30,705 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,705 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the second quarter worth $182,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the second quarter valued at $236,000.

SILJ stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

